Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Panama City Marina boat ramp repairs due to start

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Repairs to the Panama City Marina boat ramp are finally scheduled to start.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Driver wanted in fatal hit and run crash charged

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say Tuesday around 1 a.m., a truck was driving on the wrong side of Highway 98 near Flat Water Street when it hit a motorcycle.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

Registration deadline extended after website crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Florida’s online voter registration portal was down for about seven hours yesterday after the site began experiencing an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour on the final day to register for the November election.

News

Florida Public Service Commission denies relief petition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Hundreds of thousands people behind on their electric bills could face having their power cutoff after state utility regulators said no to a plan Tuesday that would have prevented the cutoffs until the end of the year.

National

Doug Jones on VP Debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Doug Jones on Trump COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago