Fall Thunder Beach motorcycle rally back on

File Photo: Thunder Beach spring rally 2016 Newby's parking lot
File Photo: Thunder Beach spring rally 2016 Newby's parking lot(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The fall 2020 Thunder Beach motorcycle rally is back on. That’s according to Thunder Beach Productions staff.

Staff with Thunder Beach applied for a permit for the rally before the state of Florida entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan. They say when Phase 3 began, they entered new permit plans with the city of Panama City Beach.

Tuesday morning, Thunder Beach staff announce the rally is back on for October 21-25.

In the announcement, staff say there are safety protocols in place due to COVID-19. City officials say all staff, vendors, and patrons must wear face coverings during the event. Those protocols and a new schedule of events will be added to the website, according to the announcement.

The official Thunder Beach vendor village will be at Frank Brown Park and Harley-Davidson. Hammerhead Fred’s and Sharky’s Beachfront and Tiki Bare will be partner venues.

Thunder Beach Productions staff announced Tuesday morning the fall motorcycle rally is back on for October 21-25.
Thunder Beach Productions staff announced Tuesday morning the fall motorcycle rally is back on for October 21-25.(Thunder Beach Productions)

