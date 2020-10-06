Advertisement

FEMA opens local Mobile Registration Intake Center

One of several FEMA workers is shown at FEMA's Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) outside the Bay County Library.
By Olivia Michael
Oct. 6, 2020
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - FEMA has opened a mobile registration center outside the Bay County Library for Hurricane Sally victims with uninsured losses.

This week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. FEMA workers can help you register and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs at its mobile registration intake center.

After checking in at the registration table, you’ll have to wait in your car until FEMA sends you a text message that someone is ready to meet with you.

“We just encourage everybody to go through the complete process and, a lot of times when you get a denial, we would tell you don’t stop there, go back and knock on FEMA’s door and just put your nose to the grindstone and ask questions and actually make them answer why you’ve been denied if you have been denied,” Bay County’s County Manager Bob Majka said.

Distancing and face coverings are required. You can also register with FEMA by:

  • Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;
  • Downloading the FEMA app; or by
  • Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

The following information is necessary to register:

  • Address of the damaged dwelling where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)
  • Current mailing address
  • Current telephone number
  • Insurance information
  • Total household annual income
  • Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)
  • A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

