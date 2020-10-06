Advertisement

Flu vaccine available at Bay County Health Department

The adult vaccine will cost $36.24 and the high-dose flu vaccine will cost $69.77.
The adult vaccine will cost $36.24 and the high-dose flu vaccine will cost $69.77.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health in Bay County now has flu vaccines available, but you have to make an appointment first.

Health Department officials say children 6 months to 18 years old can get a vaccine for free through the Vaccines for Children program. The adult vaccine will cost $36.24 and the high-dose flu vaccine will cost $69.77.

You must make an appointment to get your vaccine from the health department. Call 850-872-4455 and follow the prompts for an appointment.

Health officials encourage everyone to get the flu shot, especially while COVID-19 is still spreading. They say having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could lead to a negative outcome.

