Flu vaccine available at Bay County Health Department

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health in Bay County now has flu vaccines available, but you have to make an appointment first.

Health Department officials say children 6 months to 18 years old can get a vaccine for free through the Vaccines for Children program. The adult vaccine will cost $36.24 and the high-dose flu vaccine will cost $69.77.

You must make an appointment to get your vaccine from the health department. Call 850-872-4455 and follow the prompts for an appointment.

Health officials encourage everyone to get the flu shot, especially while COVID-19 is still spreading. They say having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could lead to a negative outcome.

