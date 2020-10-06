Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

More clouds & humidity are expected in the days to come
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The clouds and humidity will be on the increase over the coming days. We will see dew points climb into the 70s. For tonight we will see lows 65-70 under mostly cloudy skies. On Tuesday rain chances will remain small, but they won’t be zero. Probably closer to 30%. Highs will reach to near 80. The rain chances will gradually increase this week, but a lot will depend on the eventual track of Hurricane Delta as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast.

