Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The clouds and humidity will be on the increase over the coming days. We will see dew points climb into the 70s. For tonight we will see lows 65-70 under mostly cloudy skies. On Tuesday rain chances will remain small, but they won’t be zero. Probably closer to 30%. Highs will reach to near 80. The rain chances will gradually increase this week, but a lot will depend on the eventual track of Hurricane Delta as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast.

