Mother of baby left in hot car now facing charges

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The mother of a baby left in a hot car a month ago is now facing charges in connection with the infant’s death.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Megan Dauphin’s home on Canal Avenue in Panama City on September 2, after her baby was found left in the car for several hours. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say during the investigation that day, they found drug paraphernalia in the home that was consistent with the use of meth. Investigators say a blood analysis showed Dauphin was under the influence of meth the morning she left the child in the car.

Deputies say with the help of Florida Department of Children and Families, the Child Protection Team, the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office, and the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit, they’ve been working the case for a month.

Dauphin, 30, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

