Advertisement

Mother of baby left in hot car now facing charges

Megan Dauphin is charged with aggravated Manslaughter of a child.
Megan Dauphin is charged with aggravated Manslaughter of a child.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The mother of a baby left in a hot car a month ago is now facing charges in connection with the infant’s death.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Megan Dauphin’s home on Canal Avenue in Panama City on September 2, after her baby was found left in the car for several hours. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say during the investigation that day, they found drug paraphernalia in the home that was consistent with the use of meth. Investigators say a blood analysis showed Dauphin was under the influence of meth the morning she left the child in the car.

Deputies say with the help of Florida Department of Children and Families, the Child Protection Team, the District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office, and the State Attorney’s Office, 14th Judicial Circuit, they’ve been working the case for a month.

Dauphin, 30, is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New local COVID-19 cases in Tuesday report

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 14,945 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher fired, arrested on fraud charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher has been fired from his job and arrested after an investigation into embezzlement at a DeFuniak Springs church.

News

Fall Thunder Beach motorcycle rally back on

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The fall 2020 Thunder Beach motorcycle rally is back on.

Tropics Headlines

Delta Becomes 3rd Major Hurricane of the Season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith, Grayson Jarvis, Ryan Michaels and Brooke Richardson
Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

News

Florida Voter Registration Deadline

Updated: 16 hours ago
Officials with the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office say over the last few weeks they’ve seen more and more Bay County locals register to vote for the November general election.

News

Bay County seeing record number of registered voters ahead of general election

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For those registering by mail officials say the envelope had to be postmarked with Monday’s date and to double-check as soon as possible if you’re concerned the registration didn’t make it.

News

City of Destin to host upcoming Halloween events

Updated: 17 hours ago
The City of Destin is hosting a couple of Halloween events for residents in late October.

News

Pirates of the High Seas Virtual Fest

Updated: 19 hours ago
Pirates Of The High Seas virtual pirate fest

News

Bay County Consolidated COVID-19 test site

Updated: 19 hours ago
Bay County's COVID-19 testing sites will be consolidated to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex .