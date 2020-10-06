New local COVID-19 cases in Tuesday report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 720,125 cases reported. There are 711,358 cases involving Florida residents and 8,767 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,945 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,215 cases. This includes 6,091 residents and 124 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 113 people have died from the virus and 360 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 23 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,206 cases. This includes 5,162 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 43 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 117 people have died from the virus. 306 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 17 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,021 cases. 1,840 of the cases are residents and 181 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 26 deaths from the virus and 110 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,093 cases. 1,082 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 66 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 771 cases. There are 757 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been nine deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,888 cases. There are 2,855 local cases and 33 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 79 deaths and 155 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, nine people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 632 cases, 631 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 888 cases. They are 878 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 649 cases. There are 645 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 520 cases of COVID-19. All 520 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 15 available adult ICU beds out of the 138 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity as of 10/06/2020. (WJHG/WECP)

