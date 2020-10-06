Panama City Marina boat ramp repairs due to start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Over the past two years, the Panama City Marina boat ramp has sustained damage from two separate hurricanes. The latest being Hurricane Sally, which also damaged two other city boat ramps. Three weeks after that storm, repairs to the marina boat ramp are finally scheduled to start.

Numerous parts of the launch area were either damaged or sunken as a result of the storm. City officials did not have a specific date when repairs would be completed.

