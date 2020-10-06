Pirates of the High Seas Virtual Fest

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Have you ever been on a scavenger hunt or hunted for treasure? Now you can,... With the help of the Pirates Of The High Seas virtual pirate fest. The event is a virtual activity aimed to challenge kids of all ages to join in on the fun which could end up getting them a weekend at a local resort.

The festival starts by telling the story of Dominique Youx and his band of buccaneers. Many of the activities can earn participants prizes. If you would like to join in on the fun go to visitpanamacitybeach.com

