Advertisement

Pirates of the High Seas Virtual Fest

VIRTUAL EVENT
VIRTUAL EVENT(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Have you ever been on a scavenger hunt or hunted for treasure? Now you can,... With the help of the Pirates Of The High Seas virtual pirate fest. The event is a virtual activity aimed to challenge kids of all ages to join in on the fun which could end up getting them a weekend at a local resort.

The festival starts by telling the story of Dominique Youx and his band of buccaneers. Many of the activities can earn participants prizes. If you would like to join in on the fun go to visitpanamacitybeach.com

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay County Consolidated COVID-19 test site

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay County's COVID-19 testing sites will be consolidated to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex .

News

Congressman Neal Dunn proposes new bill to help fund Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Congressman Neal Dunn Proposed a bill to help bring funding to programs like Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Clouds will be on the increase and so will the humidity as moisture surges north from Hurricane Delta

News

Residents remain in FEMA trailers two years after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
On top of the hurricane and the pandemic, some residents still remain in FEMA trailers.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
More clouds, humidity, and warmer temperatures are in the forecast

News

More Choices for Presidential Candidates

Updated: 1 hours ago
Voters will see 7 Presidential Candidates on the ballot, with a choice to write in at least six others. Who are these people and why do they think they have a chance. What point are they trying to make? We’ll ask several of them.

News

Bay Co. COVID Testing Sites Merging

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Bay County COVID testing sites are now merging into one site in Lynn Haven. The site also now offers rapid testing.

News

Families Still in FEMA Trailers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael, families are still struggling to find affordable housing. We are speaking with families still in FEMA trailers about where they plan to go as the deadline to get out approaches.

News

Dunn Files Bill Protecting At Risk Kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
Congressman Dunn proposed legislation that will help Florida Youth Ranches, which are hurting for funding. The bill has been praised by Sheriff Tommy Ford.

News

New local COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 14,886 people have died from the virus in the state.