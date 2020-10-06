Advertisement

Rebuilding set to begin for United Way of Northwest Florida

By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After nearly two years in disrepair from Hurricane Michael, one Panama City staple will finally see a renovation.

Members of United Way of Northwest Florida gathered Tuesday morning for a ground-breaking ceremony, or in this case a wall-breaking ceremony. Like many Harrison Avenue businesses, United Way sustained severe damage and has temporarily been operating out of the Aaron Rich Marketing offices just down the street.

But, despite working out of a temporary office, the organization continues its work.

“Over a million and a half dollars that we were able to distribute back out into the community for Hurricane Michael and then this COVID thing rolls along and we start distributing money for that. So there’s been a lot of other things going on but we’re excited to have finally put a little attention on ourselves and get back to where we were before the storm,” United Way’s President Bryan Taylor said.

Construction is expected to be completed in the beginning of April.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mexico Beach on the mend two years after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
85 new homes have been built in Mexico Beach this year.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
The humidity will be on the increase and the rain chances will follow over the next several days

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The humidity is on the increase plus the latest on Hurricane Delta

News

Panama City Marina boat ramp repairs due to start

Updated: 1 hours ago
Repairs to the Panama City Marina boat ramp are finally scheduled to start.

Latest News

News

Driver wanted in fatal hit and run crash charged

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say Tuesday around 1 a.m., a truck was driving on the wrong side of Highway 98 near Flat Water Street when it hit a motorcycle.

News

Registration deadline extended after website crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Florida’s online voter registration portal was down for about seven hours yesterday after the site began experiencing an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour on the final day to register for the November election.

News

Florida Public Service Commission denies relief petition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Hundreds of thousands people behind on their electric bills could face having their power cutoff after state utility regulators said no to a plan Tuesday that would have prevented the cutoffs until the end of the year.

News

FEMA opens local Mobile Registration Intake Center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
FEMA has opened a mobile registration center for Hurricane Sally survivors outside the Bay County Library. It will be open this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

News

Flu vaccine available at Bay County Health Department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health in Bay County now has flu vaccines available, but you have to make an appointment first.

News

Mother of baby left in hot car now facing charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The mother of a baby left in a hot car a month ago is now facing charges in connection with the infant’s death.