Rebuilding set to begin for United Way of Northwest Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - After nearly two years in disrepair from Hurricane Michael, one Panama City staple will finally see a renovation.

Members of United Way of Northwest Florida gathered Tuesday morning for a ground-breaking ceremony, or in this case a wall-breaking ceremony. Like many Harrison Avenue businesses, United Way sustained severe damage and has temporarily been operating out of the Aaron Rich Marketing offices just down the street.

But, despite working out of a temporary office, the organization continues its work.

“Over a million and a half dollars that we were able to distribute back out into the community for Hurricane Michael and then this COVID thing rolls along and we start distributing money for that. So there’s been a lot of other things going on but we’re excited to have finally put a little attention on ourselves and get back to where we were before the storm,” United Way’s President Bryan Taylor said.

Construction is expected to be completed in the beginning of April.

