Advertisement

Registration deadline extended after website crash

Secretary of State discusses November Election
Secretary of State discusses November Election(Allison Baker)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida’s online voter registration portal was down for about seven hours yesterday after the site began experiencing an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour on the final day to register for the November election.

The state has extended the window until 7 p.m. Tuesday, but it falls short of the requests made by progressive groups and Florida Democrats.

Hopeful voters trying to register on the state’s site were met with error messages and pages failing to load in the final hours of the last day to register for the general election.

“Voters were harmed by what happened yesterday,” said Brad Ashwell with All Voting is Local.

It’s not the first time the site has experienced issues.

“Before the book closing in 2018 for the Primary and the General it broke down,” said Ashwell.

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried sent a letter to the governor Tuesday morning requesting the registration widow be extended by 24 hours.

“With enough notice that we are in fact extending it. Because again, if we extend it now for three hours without notifying people then they will have missed that opportunity,” said Fried.

All Voting is Local was part of a coalition of 34 progressive groups asked for a two day extension.

“There are a lot of questions still whether the site is even ready... The call for two days really should extend to the time we know the site is fully functional,” said Ashwell.

It wasn’t until noon Tuesday that the Secretary of State extended the registration window until 7 p.m., leaving only a seven hour window to register.

Governor Ron DeSantis noted you also have that time to register in person at the DMV, Tax Collector or Elections Supervisor’s office.

“We really think it’s important that there also be live people that can help and that it’s not just internet or nothing,” said DeSantis.

You can also mail in a paper application to your local supervisor of elections office.

It will still be counted as long as it is postmarked by October 6th.

And the Secretary of State said in her Tuesday release that state and federal law enforcement are investigating the incident to ensure there was no deliberate attempt to crash the site.

We asked if any improvements have been made to prevent another bottle neck Tuesday night, but did not receive a response.

Latest News

News

Panama City Marina boat ramp repairs due to start

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Repairs to the Panama City Marina boat ramp are finally scheduled to start.

News

Driver wanted in fatal hit and run crash charged

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say Tuesday around 1 a.m., a truck was driving on the wrong side of Highway 98 near Flat Water Street when it hit a motorcycle.

News

Florida Public Service Commission denies relief petition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Hundreds of thousands people behind on their electric bills could face having their power cutoff after state utility regulators said no to a plan Tuesday that would have prevented the cutoffs until the end of the year.

News

FEMA opens local Mobile Registration Intake Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
FEMA has opened a mobile registration center for Hurricane Sally survivors outside the Bay County Library. It will be open this week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Latest News

News

Flu vaccine available at Bay County Health Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health in Bay County now has flu vaccines available, but you have to make an appointment first.

News

Mother of baby left in hot car now facing charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The mother of a baby left in a hot car a month ago is now facing charges in connection with the infant’s death.

News

New local COVID-19 cases in Tuesday report

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 14,945 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Walton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher fired, arrested on fraud charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher has been fired from his job and arrested after an investigation into embezzlement at a DeFuniak Springs church.

News

Fall Thunder Beach motorcycle rally back on

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Gretchen Kernbach
The fall 2020 Thunder Beach motorcycle rally is back on.

Tropics Headlines

Delta Becomes 3rd Major Hurricane of the Season

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith, Grayson Jarvis, Ryan Michaels and Brooke Richardson
Hurricane Delta continues to strengthen on Tuesday.