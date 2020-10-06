Advertisement

Residents remain in FEMA trailers two years after Hurricane Michael

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s been a long two years since Hurricane Michael. The once-packed FEMA trailer parks are nearly empty today as folks get back on their feet and find permanent housing.

Some are not as lucky.

“It’s been turmoil, it’s been hard times, it’s been day-to-day worry, wonder, hunting for places to live," FEMA trailer resident Billee Brown said. "It’s been a challenge.”

Challenging times then made worse because of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to go out and work when you can’t," Brown said. "It’s been a big impact on a lot of people.”

However, that doesn’t mean people like Brown aren’t trying.

Brown said she has been doing whatever she can for work, picking up odd jobs here and there.

“Every day I try to make something happen. You know, be productive and positive-minded. It’s hard," Brown said.

Down the street is Walter Stewart, he said he’s been trying to move into the St. Andrews Towers.

Without basic transportation, gathering the correct information to apply has been a challenge.

“I’ve been trying to move in there a pretty good while," Stewart said.

Meanwhile, Charnette McNeil is trying to move herself, her mother, and her three kids out of the park.

She said the pandemic temporarily put her out of work on top of what was already lost during the hurricane.

She has her sights set on the future, no matter what the past has brought. She hopes to have her own place in the next several months to a year.

The FEMA trailer deadline in Bay County was originally pushed back to October 11, 2020, but it’s been extended again to February 11, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pirates of the High Seas Virtual Fest

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Pirates Of The High Seas virtual pirate fest

News

Bay County Consolidated COVID-19 test site

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay County's COVID-19 testing sites will be consolidated to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex .

News

Congressman Neal Dunn proposes new bill to help fund Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Congressman Neal Dunn Proposed a bill to help bring funding to programs like Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
Clouds will be on the increase and so will the humidity as moisture surges north from Hurricane Delta

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
More clouds, humidity, and warmer temperatures are in the forecast

News

More Choices for Presidential Candidates

Updated: 1 hours ago
Voters will see 7 Presidential Candidates on the ballot, with a choice to write in at least six others. Who are these people and why do they think they have a chance. What point are they trying to make? We’ll ask several of them.

News

Bay Co. COVID Testing Sites Merging

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Bay County COVID testing sites are now merging into one site in Lynn Haven. The site also now offers rapid testing.

News

Families Still in FEMA Trailers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael, families are still struggling to find affordable housing. We are speaking with families still in FEMA trailers about where they plan to go as the deadline to get out approaches.

News

Dunn Files Bill Protecting At Risk Kids

Updated: 1 hours ago
Congressman Dunn proposed legislation that will help Florida Youth Ranches, which are hurting for funding. The bill has been praised by Sheriff Tommy Ford.

News

New local COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 14,886 people have died from the virus in the state.