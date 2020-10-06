Residents remain in FEMA trailers two years after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s been a long two years since Hurricane Michael. The once-packed FEMA trailer parks are nearly empty today as folks get back on their feet and find permanent housing.

Some are not as lucky.

“It’s been turmoil, it’s been hard times, it’s been day-to-day worry, wonder, hunting for places to live," FEMA trailer resident Billee Brown said. "It’s been a challenge.”

Challenging times then made worse because of the pandemic.

“It’s hard to go out and work when you can’t," Brown said. "It’s been a big impact on a lot of people.”

However, that doesn’t mean people like Brown aren’t trying.

Brown said she has been doing whatever she can for work, picking up odd jobs here and there.

“Every day I try to make something happen. You know, be productive and positive-minded. It’s hard," Brown said.

Down the street is Walter Stewart, he said he’s been trying to move into the St. Andrews Towers.

Without basic transportation, gathering the correct information to apply has been a challenge.

“I’ve been trying to move in there a pretty good while," Stewart said.

Meanwhile, Charnette McNeil is trying to move herself, her mother, and her three kids out of the park.

She said the pandemic temporarily put her out of work on top of what was already lost during the hurricane.

She has her sights set on the future, no matter what the past has brought. She hopes to have her own place in the next several months to a year.

The FEMA trailer deadline in Bay County was originally pushed back to October 11, 2020, but it’s been extended again to February 11, 2021.

