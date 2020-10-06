Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The humidity is high, but the rain chances are still low
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We have seen more clouds and a big influx of tropical moisture over the panhandle. As a result it is a whole lot muggier than what we enjoyed over the weekend. For tonight it will be mostly cloudy and milder w/lows in the 70s mostly and a few 60s inland. Rain chances will be small. Expect another day of a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be around 30%. The rain chances stay low through Thursday with better rain chances Friday-Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
The humidity is on the increase plus the latest on Hurricane Delta

Tropics Headlines

Tuesday Delta Gallery

Updated: 11 hours ago

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly to mainly cloudy skies today with a stray light shower or sprinkle.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Clouds will be on the increase and so will the humidity as moisture surges north from Hurricane Delta

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
More clouds, humidity, and warmer temperatures are in the forecast

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
A mix of sun and clouds today with a small chance for a stray light shower or spritzer later this afternoon.

Weather Forecast

SUNDAY EVENING WX 10-4-2020

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts.

Weather Forecast

SATURDAY EVENING WX 10-3-2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT

Tropics Headlines

Hurricane Delta

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT
The latest information on Hurricane Delta