Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We have seen more clouds and a big influx of tropical moisture over the panhandle. As a result it is a whole lot muggier than what we enjoyed over the weekend. For tonight it will be mostly cloudy and milder w/lows in the 70s mostly and a few 60s inland. Rain chances will be small. Expect another day of a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday w/highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be around 30%. The rain chances stay low through Thursday with better rain chances Friday-Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.