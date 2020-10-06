Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning on radar with showers across the Forgotten Coast and Gulf. A few light sprinkles or spritzers may be found elsewhere in NWFL. But most will wake up with mostly cloudy skies. These showers will be around for the morning commute and start to fade by the mid to late morning. Yet, we’ll see another shot at a few more developing again this afternoon. They’ll be hardly umbrella worthy.

Otherwise, it’s a bit more mild this morning in the Panhandle with most waking up in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Due to the mainly to mostly cloudy skies about this morning, it’ll be a slow warm up. Highs today will eventually reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers in the afternoon.

We’ll see a few more warmer days ahead for Wednesday and Thursday, and with a bit more humidity a few scattered afternoon showers or rumbles of thunder will be possible. The most unsettled part of the week appears to be a bit later than what was forecast yesterday. We’ll anticipate likely rain chances Friday night into Saturday with 2-4″ possible before clearing out on Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around the Forgotten Coast in the morning, a break in the midday, and a few more spotty showers around NWFL in the afternoon. Highs today reach up to near 80°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us fairly quiet tonight and into most of tomorrow, with scattered rain chances developing tomorrow afternoon.

