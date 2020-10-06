Walton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher fired, arrested on fraud charges

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Walton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher has been fired from his job and arrested after an investigation into embezzlement at a DeFuniak Springs church.

Deputies say the finance committee at Friendship Baptist Church confronted Roger McLaney II, 47, last month after finding discrepancies in the church’s bank account.

Investigators say McLaney embezzled more than $100,000 from the church while serving as its treasurer since 2016. They say bank transfers and cash offerings were taken.

McLaney is charged with organized fraud over $50,000, a first-degree felony. He was fired from his position as a communications officer at the sheriff’s office and arrested Monday without incident.

