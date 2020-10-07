PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week has a passion for helping others.

Landin Johnson is a senior at Wewahitchka High school and is the main trainer and manager of the gators football team.

She says being on the field makes her feel like she is a part of the team, and that the guys have become family.

Landin has gone a step further as a team manager by becoming CPR and first aid certified, so she can be better equipped to help her teammates.

Outside of being the manager for the football, baseball and boys weightlifting teams, Landin is also a softball player and the captain of the girls weightlifting team.

Landin is able to do all of this while still maintaining straight A’s.

Landin wants to leave a positive mark, both at her school, and in her future.

Landin said “I want to, make sure I leave some sort of mark at the school like, ‘she was always a giving person, she was always on top of stuff, trying to help people’, but then, when I graduate I want to go to college for sports medicine and see where life taken me then.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.