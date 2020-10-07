Advertisement

Another arrested in connection with murder in Jackson County

A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.
A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A second person has been charged in connection to a murder in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say DaQuan Walker wanted for armed robbery after being named as an accomplice to the murder of Dannyelle White. Deputies say Walker turned himself in last week. He is also being charged with an open county of murder.

White was killed in what deputies believe was a robbery during a drug deal.

Deputies say when they responded to the Fairfield Inn on October 1, they found White, 33, of Fountain, dead in the passenger seat of a truck.

Bryn Spivey, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with principle to armed robbery and an open count of murder. Deputies say they found evidence Spivey planned to rob White during a pre-arranged drug deal.

