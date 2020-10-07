Advertisement

Bay County Emergency Services reopens two fire stations

The new fire station in Southport as seen by Sky7.
The new fire station in Southport as seen by Sky7.(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - In a hurricane like Michael, no one in its path was spared from some sort of destruction, not even first responders. Fire stations in Hiland Park, Southport, and the Northside Fire Station were destroyed during the hurricane.

Two of those fire stations have been replaced with a state of the art technique used to build tension fabric buildings. They are strong and resilient and can withstand category five hurricanes. Along with a main fabric building for the fire trucks additional modular buildings are used for office space and housing for on-duty personnel.

Now that these buildings are in place and crews are back in them, emergency response times will be reduced in the Southport and Hiland Park areas.

“It’s a tension fabric membrane structure that meets Miami-Dade County code compliancy," Christopher Rohe, Bay County general contractor, said. "It’s flexible, it’s relocatable, it can be reused, and it’s about a third of the time and a third of the cost to install this structure itself. It was a perfect solution for Bay County for the fire fighters. We’ve gotten outstanding responses to it.”

“It fells really good to have our people back in district responding to calls. They’re a lot happier," Deputy Chief of Bay County Emergency Services Brad Monroe said. "Their response time is a lot better. We’re almost back to where we were before the storm. So we’re excited to be back in these new stations.”

The plans are to replace the buildings with brick and mortar structures in the future. When that happens, these structures will be moved to outlying areas that have no such facilities like Fountain or West Bay.

