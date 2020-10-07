Donald Trump Jr. will visit Panama City Beach for Make America Great Again! event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

About a month ago, Eric Trump came to Panama City Beach to campaign for his father, President Donald Trump. Thursday, it will be Donald Trump Junior’s turn to rally voters in the Panhandle with less than a month before the election.

We caught up with Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis to get his prediction on Thursday’s campaign event.

“I think he’s going to be very passionate about the military, also there’ll probably be some playful trashing of the opponent. But again, trying to get the base excited, enthused and going out for their team,” said Patronis.

The event will take place at the Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and the event will kick-off at 3:30 p.m.

To get tickets, visit www.donaldjtrump.com or go to the Bay County Republican Party Facebook page.

The event is free, but you need a ticket to reserve a seat and of course, we will have crews there covering the event.

