Fines could go up for double red flag warning violators in Walton County

By next summer, beachgoers in Walton County could see higher fines for violating red flag warnings.

South Walton Fire District said it is currently working with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Code Compliance to come up with a new set of fines for violators.

Right now people who get in the water when double red flags are flying could be fined up to $100.

Beach safety officials said they would like to follow what Franklin County and Panama City Beach have done, and raise fines to up to $500.

“Typically when we go double red we don’t have to perform as many water rescues, this year was absolutely different, especially, we had a week-long period in late August where we had to do 30 water rescues and one of our first responders was actually hospitalized during one of those rescues,” said David Vaughn, beach safety director for South Walton Fire District.

