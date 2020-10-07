Freeport looking ahead to trip to Baker, now a Thursday night game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Freeport Bulldogs have a date with undefeated Baker this week, with that game now set for Thursday instead of Friday. Weather concerns late in the week causing the folks at Baker to push the game up to 6 o’clock Thursday.

No matter the night, it’s a tough test for coach Shaun Arntz and his Bulldogs.

They are coming off a home loss to Chipley, so at 2-2 they are looking to rebound.

That won’t be easy, Baker is 4-0 and rolling downhill it seems.

Coach Arntz acknowledges that, but he likes where his team is after these first four games.

“I’ve been really pleased with the growth of our program, and our kids.” the coach told me Tuesday. “We knew this year was going to be a really, very much a rebuilding year. And we’ve played above that for most of the year. And the fact that we’ve been able to compete in every game has been very encouraging.”

As for the date with the Gators in two nights, anybody who watches coach Brunson’s bunch will tell you it is one of the best 1A teams in the state, if not the best. Coach Arntz says he and his guys won’t be shocked by anything Baker does.

“We know what we’re up against, there’s not gonna be a surprise when we get there. We know that they’re gonna line up to hit you, they know what they’re coming there for. And I know that our boys are ready for the challenge and I know that they are mentally and physically prepared. We’ve put a lot of emphasis this week on maintaining that physicality that we played with at Chipley.”

Freeport losing to Chipley 14-0 last Friday. We will have highlights of Thursday’s game at Baker for you in our late news Thursday.

