Advertisement

Freeport looking ahead to trip to Baker, now a Thursday night game

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Freeport Bulldogs have a date with undefeated Baker this week, with that game now set for Thursday instead of Friday. Weather concerns late in the week causing the folks at Baker to push the game up to 6 o’clock Thursday.

No matter the night, it’s a tough test for coach Shaun Arntz and his Bulldogs.

They are coming off a home loss to Chipley, so at 2-2 they are looking to rebound.

That won’t be easy, Baker is 4-0 and rolling downhill it seems.

Coach Arntz acknowledges that, but he likes where his team is after these first four games.

“I’ve been really pleased with the growth of our program, and our kids.” the coach told me Tuesday. “We knew this year was going to be a really, very much a rebuilding year. And we’ve played above that for most of the year. And the fact that we’ve been able to compete in every game has been very encouraging.”

As for the date with the Gators in two nights, anybody who watches coach Brunson’s bunch will tell you it is one of the best 1A teams in the state, if not the best. Coach Arntz says he and his guys won’t be shocked by anything Baker does.

“We know what we’re up against, there’s not gonna be a surprise when we get there. We know that they’re gonna line up to hit you, they know what they’re coming there for. And I know that our boys are ready for the challenge and I know that they are mentally and physically prepared. We’ve put a lot of emphasis this week on maintaining that physicality that we played with at Chipley.”

Freeport losing to Chipley 14-0 last Friday. We will have highlights of Thursday’s game at Baker for you in our late news Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wewahitchka feeling good about its start heading into homecoming game with Liberty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Wewahitchka feeling good at season midway point

News

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Sports

Bozeman alum recovering after serious car accident in Iowa

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bozeman football alum recovering after serious car accident in Iowa

Sports

Bay still looking to improve after big win in Week Two

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Coach, Keith Bland, says he thinks they can definitely improve in some areas.

Latest News

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Friday Night Football Week 5 Part 2

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

Sports

Friday Night Football Week 5 Part 3

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

Sports

Friday Night Football highlights Week 5

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT

Sports

Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, October 1st

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, October 1st

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.