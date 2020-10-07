Advertisement

Man wanted on felony warrants arrested in Jackson County

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, they received a call from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen Mercedes that was reportedly abandoned on College Drive in Graceville.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, they received a call from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen Mercedes that was reportedly abandoned on College Drive in Graceville.

Deputies say the suspect, Richard Robinson, had active felony warrants for aggravated assault with deadly weapon, domestic battery, and grand theft of motor vehicle.

Deputies say when they responded, they found the car and Robinson was standing beside it.

Robinson, 40, of Newberry, Florida, was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await extradition.

