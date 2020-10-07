New locals deaths, state passes 15,000 deaths in COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 722,707 cases reported. There are 713,902 cases involving Florida residents and 8,805 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 15,084 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,227 cases. This includes 6,101 residents and 126 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 114 people have died from the virus and 362 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 19 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,232 cases. This includes 5,188 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 43 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 118 people have died from the virus. 308 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 15 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,034 cases. 1,847 of the cases are residents and 187 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 28 deaths from the virus and 111 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,100 cases. 1,089 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 67 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 774 cases. There are 760 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been nine deaths reported and 29 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,904 cases. There are 2,870 local cases and 34 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 79 deaths and 157 people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, 12 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 634 cases, 633 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Wednesday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 890 cases. They are 880 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Wednesday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 651 cases. There are 647 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Wednesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 519 cases of COVID-19. All 519 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:46 a.m. Wednesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 12 available adult ICU beds out of the 146 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting all four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

