Odd as it seems, FHSAA releases football state playoff schedule Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -This strange high school football season that is 2020 now has the first round of the state playoffs already scheduled. Every team that opts in to the playoffs will play in the playoffs, and for our area, that’s every team. So the state doing it’s best to set up a fair tournament with match ups, with perhaps some consideration given to teams with good early season records, at least in terms of those teams getting to host their first round games. Most area teams getting their straight match ups, with one having to go through a so-called play-in game. Here is that list of games, according to class.

High School Football Playoffs

7A November 13 Niceville at Crestview

6A November 13 Ft. Walton Beach at Lee, Mosley at St. Augustine

5A November 13 Choctaw at Ribault, Arnold at Baker County

4A November 13 South Walton at Bay (winner plays Marianna) North Bay Haven at Rutherford

1A November 6 Play-in game Taylor at Franklin

1A November 13 Graceville at Vernon, Chipley at Northview, Freeport at Holmes, Bozeman at Wewahitchka, Port St. Joe at Blountstown, Liberty at Sneads