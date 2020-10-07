Advertisement

Panama City Center for the Arts opens new immersive walkthrough exhibit

By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Just in time for Halloween, the Panama City Center for the Arts is offering a new haunted immersive walkthrough art exhibit.

The Haunted Higby opened on Tuesday. The Haunted Higby follows the story of a young couple lost in the Ravenwood Forest and parted forever by the evil Raven queen. The exhibit is family friendly, free, and will open all month long.

“This is the Raven Wood Forest it is an immersive story experience that me and our team have been thinking about and working on for well over a year. And we are so excited to take the time to be able to do it," Jason Kretzer, the Executive Director at the Bay Arts Alliance, said.

Don’t worry, if the Haunted Higby doesn’t seem like your thing, the center has many other art exhibits to choose from.

