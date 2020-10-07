Advertisement

Panama City Marina boat ramp repairs under way

Removing debris from marina boat ramp
Removing debris from marina boat ramp(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Repairs on the Panama City Marina boat ramp are now underway with the first job being the removal of storm debris and sunken ramp components.

After being damaged from the effects of Hurricane Sally, crews staged the recovery equipment in order to start the clean up by raising the sunken access ramp from the floor of the marina. Over the next several days, all the dock components will be repaired and replaced. The dock on western side of the ramp has already been repaired and repositioned. The project is set to be completed within the next six to eight days, barring weather delays.

“The floating dock broke apart and it had some damage. Then a portion of the dock was submerged. So they’re going to do those repairs and again it will be open within the next, within the next week prior to snapper season starting next weekend,” Sean DePalma, the Director of Panama City Quality of Life, said.

Along with those repairs, work is continuing on schedule for the inspection of the marina bulkheads, which should be completed by the end of spring 2021.

