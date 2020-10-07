Advertisement

Plans move forward for November Ironman triathlons

By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Another Panama City Beach tradition is returning again this year despite a series of event cancelations because of COVID-19.

Bay County commissioners have officially given the green light for this year’s two Ironman events. Due to COVID-19, Ironman’s May 70 mile race was postponed and is now scheduled to run concurrently with the full Ironman 140 mile race in November. In both races, athletes will compete in swim, bicycle, and run components.

“Typically it’s around 15-hundred athletes from around the world. This is a very large competition that qualifies you for Ironman Hawaii. So this is where they like to come to participate. It’s a flat course, typically calm water. This is a great course for those triathletes to come here and perform and try to qualify for Hawaii,” said Bay County commissioner, Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

The events are scheduled to take place on November 7.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mexico Beach: Two Years Later

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Two years after being destroyed by Category 5 Hurricane Michael, we get an update on the progress with rebuilding Mexico Beach. This small beach town was ground zero for the storm.

News

Walton Co. Beach Laws Public Hearing

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The annual public workshop on Walton County's beach activities is took place and site specific permits were discussed.

News

FEMA Tents Helping with Individual Assistance

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tents are set-up outside the Government Center to provide help with "individual assistance" for those who experienced damage from Hurricane Sally.

News

Ironman Florida Route Authorization

Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Bay County officials authorized the route for the Ironman Florida event.

Latest News

News

Thunder Beach is Back

Updated: 33 minutes ago
After an event permit being denied by Panama City Beach, Thunder Beach is back on. This comes after the Governor moved the state into phase 3 and event organizers re-submitted an updated event permit request.

News

Walton County residents discuss changes they’d like to see at beach activities workshop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
All of the ideas brought up by the citizens will be presented at a Walton County Commission meeting before the end of the year.

News

Deane Bozeman students honored by Bay County Sheriff’s office for quick action after car accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For their quick response and potentially life-saving efforts, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office honored them Monday with a Certificate of Recognition.

News

Fines could go up for double red flag warning violators in Walton County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
By next summer, beach goers in Walton County could see higher fines for violating red flag warnings.

News

Mexico Beach on the mend two years after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
85 new homes have been built in Mexico Beach this year.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
The humidity will be on the increase and the rain chances will follow over the next several days