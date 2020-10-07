Plans move forward for November Ironman triathlons

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Another Panama City Beach tradition is returning again this year despite a series of event cancelations because of COVID-19.

Bay County commissioners have officially given the green light for this year’s two Ironman events. Due to COVID-19, Ironman’s May 70 mile race was postponed and is now scheduled to run concurrently with the full Ironman 140 mile race in November. In both races, athletes will compete in swim, bicycle, and run components.

“Typically it’s around 15-hundred athletes from around the world. This is a very large competition that qualifies you for Ironman Hawaii. So this is where they like to come to participate. It’s a flat course, typically calm water. This is a great course for those triathletes to come here and perform and try to qualify for Hawaii,” said Bay County commissioner, Philip “Griff” Griffitts.

The events are scheduled to take place on November 7.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.