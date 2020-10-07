Advertisement

The Martin Theater in Panama City is set to open back up

The Martin Theater is on its way to opening back up.
The Martin Theater is on its way to opening back up.
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Martin Theater has been closed down since Hurricane Michael badly damaged it almost two years ago. But now the theater is coming back.

Panama City Director of Quality of Life Sean DePalma says the theater will reopen as more than a performing arts building

"We are moving forward from the Martin Theatre being a one dimensional as a performing arts theater and tying in the DIB [Downtown Improvement Board] building to make it a multipurpose venue,” said Sean DePalma.

As for the inside of the theater, that is up to a local community engagement group.

Once the the group comes up with the design for the inside, they will present it to the public and that should be within the next two months.

Currently the iconic marquee sign is under construction and should be finished around Thanksgiving.

