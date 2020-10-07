Three people dead after Gulf County crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Three people are dead after troopers say a vehicle’s tire blew out.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., a Sedan driving on Highway 98 near Odena Road had a tire blow out, causing it to flip into the other lane of Highway 98 and hit another vehicle.

Inside the Sedan were a 61 year-old woman from Washington, a 64 year-old man from Port St. Joe, and a 67 year-old man from Apalachicola. Troopers say all three were killed in the crash.

In the other vehicle, troopers say a 64 year-old man was seriously hurt.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.