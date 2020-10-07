Advertisement

Uncle Ernie’s set to reopen on two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael

Uncle Ernie's in St. Andrews plans to reopen on Saturday, October 10th.
Uncle Ernie's in St. Andrews plans to reopen on Saturday, October 10th.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Uncle Ernie’s was heavily damaged after Hurricane Michael and now they’re just days away from opening the doors again.

The restaurant will open back up on the two-year anniversary of the storm, Saturday, October 10th.

Tourism officials say it’s been a long time coming for the restaurant and they’re excited to welcome locals back in and celebrate the resilience of the community as St. Andrews continues to recover and return to normal.

“Uncle Ernie’s reopening on the anniversary of Hurricane Michael is really symbolic in the fact that this city is so resilient," President and CEO of Destination Panama City Jennifer Vigil said. "The St. Andrews neighborhood, and the entire city of Panama City, should be very proud of the progress they’ve made over the course of these two years.”

Uncle Ernie’s staff say they’re making some last-minute preparations but are ready to see their customers again.

“I’m feeling pretty excited. It’s been a long road, two years, which is insane to say,” Co-Owner Sean Lyon said. “A lot of heart and soul went into this place, not just for ourselves but for the community. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody and getting the Uncle Ernie’s legend back open.”

Staff say rain or shine they plan to open the doors at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

