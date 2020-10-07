Advertisement

Walton County residents discuss changes they’d like to see at beach activities workshop

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG) -

Once a year, Walton County code compliance holds workshops to get input from the public on what they would like to see changed.

At Tuesday’s meeting, beach access and site-specific permits were among the topics discussed.

All of the ideas brought up by the citizens will be presented at a Walton County Commission meeting before the end of the year.

The Board of County Commissioners will have the final say whether any new ordinances get passed.

Some of what was brought up had to do with beach vending.

Code compliance director Tony Cornman explained all of the different types of beach permits at Tuesday’s meeting.

“When they get a site-specific permit, they put on the permit what they’re going to vend, whether it be kayaks, paddleboards, beach chairs, umbrellas or whatever, they have to get the property owners permission to be there, and then once they do that, we have no limit on the private property, site-specific permits, on how many they can have,” said Tony Cornman, director of Code Compliance.

Some neighbors said they would like to see permits to protect the zoning of their neighborhoods.

“People should not be able to run a business on private, residential property, whether its vending beach chairs or running an auto parts store, they shouldn’t be able to violate the zoning that way,” said Mike Scher, of the Inlet Beach Neighbors Association.

There will be one more workshop Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Freeport board room.

