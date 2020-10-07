Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances are on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We will see an increase in the humidity and rain chances over the coming days before a cold front cools us down by week.

For tonight lows will be very warm and in the low to mid 70s under party cloudy skies. Highs will reach into the mid 80s Thursday w/a good chance of PM storms along the seabreeze front. The rain chances dip just a bit Friday, but our best chance comes Saturday afternoon as moisture from Delta slides over NWFL bringing maybe 1-2″ of rain.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

