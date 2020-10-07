Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar for us in the Panhandle with just a few clouds passing through but no rain concerns. We’ll have a shot at an afternoon storm later today.

We’re off to a warm and humid start with temperatures getting going in the 70s and dew points in the 70s as well. It’s back to a more summery feel than a fall start. So be sure to dress comfortably as we’ll be well on our way to a toasty day ahead after sunrise! Temperatures will warm fast under the mostly sunny skies, reaching the 80s by midday and in some areas approaching 90 degrees for afternoon highs.

That heat and humidity combined this afternoon will give us a typical summery setup for an afternoon pop up scattered storm to develop. This will be our pattern heading into the next couple days until we can get rid of Hurricane Delta dredging up this warm and humid air mass across the Gulf.

Hurricane Delta made landfall this morning in the Yucatan Peninsula as a Cat2 storm. We’ll likely see it’s interaction with land cause some weakening as the storm passes over the northern tip of the peninsula and enters the Gulf as a weaker Cat2 storm. However, the Gulf waters are still very warm and with nothing else slowing this system’s strengthening, we’ll likely see it regain major hurricane strength as it starts to turn a bit more northerly heading into tonight and tomorrow in the Western Gulf.

By Friday night into Saturday, we’ll see this system make landfall in Louisiana. The storm will then weakening rapidly and turn a bit more north northeasterly which will push in a round of storms for NWFL on Saturday. Skies clear out Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies turn partly sunny with an afternoon scattered storm chance. Highs today reach the upper 80s near 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps a steady summery setup for NWFL through Friday before better rain chances arrive on Saturday.

