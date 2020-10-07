Wewahitchka feeling good about its start heading into homecoming game with Liberty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Some area teams are shifting their games to Thursday night this week for various reasons. Wewahitchka is one team that’s off to a pretty good start to this season and for now, still intent on playing its game Friday night.

Here at the halfway point of the schedule, coach Bobby Johns and his Wewahitchka Gators are 4-1. Their most recent win coming this past Friday against North Bay Haven, a 20-16 final in that one, a game played at Pete Edwards Field in Panama City.

Their only loss, a road defeat at Hamilton a few weeks ago, turnovers really hurt the cause that night.

This week the Gators set to be back on the home field, hosting a team from Liberty that’s still looking for its first win. I spoke with coach Johns about where his team is at the halfway point!

“Scott it’s been a good year for us, we’re very fortunate to be playing.” coach Johns told me. “We’re very fortunate to be 4-1 at this point. We’ve had a couple of games that in past years we might have found a way to lose, and this year we’ve found a way to win. We have not played our best football I don’t feel like at any point. We’ve had a couple of good halves, or a couple of good quarters, but we haven’t had a good full game yet. But we’ve had a good season and I’m very proud of our kids.”

With four wins in five games, well it would only be natural for a team to be thinking about the state playoffs, or at least the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs that area 1A teams set up before last season. Those games would dominate the second half of the schedule.

Coach Johns says none of that, other than for scheduling purposes, is much on his radar right now. He simply wants his players focused on getting better day to day, week to week, game to game.

“I think we have done that.” says coach Johns. “We still have a lot of improving to do. You know the injuries start messing with the continuity of your team when you start having injuries. Like we’re having right now. But as far as the playoff situation, we’re just taking one day at a time. We’re not worried about SSAC. We still don’t know exactly where that’s going to end up. And then when the playoffs roll around, that blind draw is this week. So we will know this week who were going to play in the first round of the playoffs. But we’re just taking it one day at a time. You know we don’t worry about SSAC or FHSAA or anything else, we just worry about us.”

The game Friday with Liberty will be Wewa’s homecoming, and is set to start at 7.

