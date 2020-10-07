Advertisement

Wewahitchka feeling good about its start heading into homecoming game with Liberty

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Some area teams are shifting their games to Thursday night this week for various reasons. Wewahitchka is one team that’s off to a pretty good start to this season and for now, still intent on playing its game Friday night.

Here at the halfway point of the schedule, coach Bobby Johns and his Wewahitchka Gators are 4-1. Their most recent win coming this past Friday against North Bay Haven, a 20-16 final in that one, a game played at Pete Edwards Field in Panama City.

Their only loss, a road defeat at Hamilton a few weeks ago, turnovers really hurt the cause that night.

This week the Gators set to be back on the home field, hosting a team from Liberty that’s still looking for its first win. I spoke with coach Johns about where his team is at the halfway point!

“Scott it’s been a good year for us, we’re very fortunate to be playing.” coach Johns told me. “We’re very fortunate to be 4-1 at this point. We’ve had a couple of games that in past years we might have found a way to lose, and this year we’ve found a way to win. We have not played our best football I don’t feel like at any point. We’ve had a couple of good halves, or a couple of good quarters, but we haven’t had a good full game yet. But we’ve had a good season and I’m very proud of our kids.”

With four wins in five games, well it would only be natural for a team to be thinking about the state playoffs, or at least the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs that area 1A teams set up before last season. Those games would dominate the second half of the schedule.

Coach Johns says none of that, other than for scheduling purposes, is much on his radar right now. He simply wants his players focused on getting better day to day, week to week, game to game.

“I think we have done that.” says coach Johns. “We still have a lot of improving to do. You know the injuries start messing with the continuity of your team when you start having injuries. Like we’re having right now. But as far as the playoff situation, we’re just taking one day at a time. We’re not worried about SSAC. We still don’t know exactly where that’s going to end up. And then when the playoffs roll around, that blind draw is this week. So we will know this week who were going to play in the first round of the playoffs. But we’re just taking it one day at a time. You know we don’t worry about SSAC or FHSAA or anything else, we just worry about us.”

The game Friday with Liberty will be Wewa’s homecoming, and is set to start at 7.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Sports

Bozeman alum recovering after serious car accident in Iowa

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bozeman football alum recovering after serious car accident in Iowa

Sports

Bay still looking to improve after big win in Week Two

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Coach, Keith Bland, says he thinks they can definitely improve in some areas.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Latest News

Sports

Friday Night Football Week 5 Part 2

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

Sports

Friday Night Football Week 5 Part 3

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT

Sports

Friday Night Football highlights Week 5

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT

Sports

Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, October 1st

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, October 1st

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

High School Football Week 5 Schedule/Scores/Highlights

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Area Scores and Highlights for Thursday, October 1st