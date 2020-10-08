Advertisement

50 for FL event to raise hurricane recovery funds for Port St. Joe

Hurricane Michael formed off the coast of Cuba carrying major Category 5 landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Surge in the Big Bend area, along with catastrophic winds at 155mph. The First Baptist Church of Port St Joe, Fla., was significantly damaged and water remains on the street near the church on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, after Hurricane Michael made landfall in the Florida Panhandle (Douglas R. Clifford/The Tampa Bay Times via AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s been almost two years since Hurricane Michael slammed into the Panhandle, and recovery efforts continue in Port St. Joe.

50 for FL started in 2019 as a 50-mile run to raise funds for local caregivers serving in hurricane-devastated communities. Now, organizers say they’re excited to be hosting the event for a second year.

The two-day fundraising event begins Friday, October 9 with a large community gathering at Frank Pate Park with music, food, games, and a free 1K fun run. The fun run begins at 6 p.m.

Then, the 5k, 10k, and 50K races will be Saturday, October 10 both in person and virtually starting at 7:00 a.m. Registration begins at $35.

Organizers say the event focuses on raising funds for the community, raising awareness of the community’s needs, and celebrating the progress that has already been made.

You can sign up by clicking here.

