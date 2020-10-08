Advertisement

Bay County county manager gives Hurricane Michael recovery update

By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

As the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael approaches, Bay County’s county manager took some time at the latest commission meeting to discuss the county’s recovery efforts.

County Manager Bob Majka gave commissioners a brief update. Some highlights: more than 19 million cubic yards of debris have been collected county-wide. So far, the county has spent $327 million on recovery- about $300 million of that has been borrowed, and about half of that has been reimbursed by FEMA.

But Majka says the road to recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. “We’ll be at this unfortunately probably for another thirteen plus years if we run the average course, but as many of the leaders in our community have said, we’re not going to settle for the average. Just because it took someone else fifteen years doesn’t mean it’ll take Bay County fifteen years. So the sooner we can get it done and the cheaper, the better,” he said.

Since March 2019, code enforcement has also closed 956 of its 1,700 cases in the county. Currently 745 Hurricane Michael cases remain open.

