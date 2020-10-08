Advertisement

Florida’s CFO reflects on two years since Hurricane Michael

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Michael just before landfall in the Florida panhandle.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Michael just before landfall in the Florida panhandle.(NASA)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Almost two years ago history was rewritten in the panhandle when Hurricane Michael rocked northwest Florida.

We caught up with the state’s Chief Financial Officer, and Panama City native, Jimmy Patronis who said unfortunately he’s not surprised that people are still being taken advantage of this long after the storm.

Since the storm, his office has dealt with countless cases of insurance fraud. But Patronis says data from December 2019 shows 91% of claims have been closed, according to the Office of Insurance Regulation.

He adds his office has returned more than $33 million to policyholders who have called his office for help following Hurricane Michael.

“And unfortunately those that were taken advantage of by unscrupulous contractors may have lost their insurance proceeds and then it’s a legal document. The recourse is civil court or hopefully if there was some type of criminal activity, then we can work with the department of business and professional regulation to go after their license or the state attorney to go after prosecution,” said Patronis.

As Hurricane Delta heads towards the Gulf Coast, Patronis said it’s a good reminder for you to take updated photos of the inside of your house to help a public adjuster should a disaster hit.

