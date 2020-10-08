Advertisement

Golden Apple Award

This week’s Golden Apple Winner is Lynn Marcoux.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - This week’s Golden Apple Winner is helping to grow our future leaders.

Lynn Marcoux teaches middle and high school math and science at Covenant Christian.

Mrs. Marcoux has been a marine biologist for over 20 years, and spent most of her career working with marine mammals.

She says she has a passion for environmental work, and for helping students explore science.

What led Mrs. Marcoux to teach at Covenant Christian was the school’s mission to develop cultural and spiritual leaders.

Mrs. Marcoux says her job is more than just academics, it’s also about seeing her students grow as leaders.

Mrs. Marcoux said “We really need to pour into and invest our leaders, and so to be able to cultivate that is so rewarding, and I’m so thankful I can be apart of their journey at this time.”

