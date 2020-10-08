Local health officials recommend getting screened early for breast cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - New breast cancer diagnoses are down 52 percent. And that is over half of the percentage last year.

Because of COVID-19, hospitals are having a difficult time getting patients in to be tested.

Many believe it is not safe to enter a hospital with the pandemic going on. But local health officials reassure us that the hospitals are doing everything they can to keep patients and staff safe.

It is recommended that women start getting screened for mammograms around the age of 40. Early screening is crucial, especially if a person has a family history of breast cancer.

And as far as self-screening for breast cancer,

“All women should be doing self-checks on their breasts once a month,” said Heather Kretzer, Public Information Officer for the Bay County Health Department.

If you have a mammogram coming up don’t skip it and go ahead and get it done.

The Bay County Health Department is offering free testing for Breast cancer for those eligible. And for more information on that just click here.

