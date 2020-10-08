Local non-profit donating tools to help with disaster relief

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chainsaws, drills, hammers, and shovels - just some of the tools needed to help clean up after a disaster.

Sometimes those tools can be in short supply, but a non-profit out of Atlanta, called ToolBank, is setting up shop in Panama City to help fill that need.

The organization chose our area because of its vulnerability to storms.

“They put a hub down here Panama City because it’s kind of a central area to where disaster is going to hit,” said ToolBank Disaster Services Program Manager Bill Hess. “So they came up with the idea of bringing this facility here.”

The facility is sponsored by UPS and Home Depot. It works by loaning out the tools needed to help with cleanup projects.

“There are a lot of people that need assistance. They might not be able to afford the tools they need for a project or to work on their house after a hurricane,” said Hess. “We’re here for that, we’re here to help people.”

Non-profit organizations can simply reach out to ToolBank, fill out an application, and then pick up the necessary tools for their cleanup projects.

“We had volunteers without the tools to make that happen,” said Disaster Preparedness and Relief Manager for Catholic Charities in Northwest Florida Andy Cornett. “The connection was just awesome because then we were able to tie our volunteers to those tools to help those people in need in the area.”

ToolBank has made it easier for volunteers to participate in disaster relief.

“I think there will always be that need,” said Cornett. “Volunteers will come in with the know-how, so they don’t have to transport tools, they can get on a plane, come here, and ToolBank has what they need right on the spot.”

Hess says Panama City’s ToolBank can provide relief in a 100-mile radius of the area and he looks forward to providing help for those looking for assistance.

You can contact Bill Hess at bill.hess@toolbank.org.

