Advertisement

Man arrested for selling the drug known as “One Comma Four”

Steven Roth, 32, was arrested for the Sale of 1,4-Butanediol (BD).
Steven Roth, 32, was arrested for the Sale of 1,4-Butanediol (BD).(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Cantonment man was arrested after an undercover narcotics investigation.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Steven Roth, 32, for the Sale of 1,4-Butanediol (BD).

Deputies say 1, 4-Butanediol is used to make floor strip, paint thinner, and other industrial products.

Deputies say the chemical is also used as a drug known by some users as “One Comma Four”, “Liquid Fantasy”, “One Four Bee”, “Water”, “Scoop” or “One Four B-D-O”.

According to deputies, mixing BD with other drugs or misuse has resulted in addiction and death.

Roth was also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Roth is currently in the Washington County Jail after he was arrested in Lynn Haven. He will be extradited to Walton County once he has served his time.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: moments ago
Warm and humid weather continues with better rain chances on the way

News

Registration decision expected soon

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After a two and a half hour telephone hearing Thursday morning, the question of whether Florida should extend its voter registration is in the hands of a federal judge.

News

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or over paid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money.

News

PCB Developing Land on Thomas Drive

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Proposals are being accepted to develop 4-acres on Thomas Drive near Ripley's Believe it or Not.

News

Double Red Flag Fines Increased

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Surf is rough and double red flag fines have increased.

Latest News

News

Give it Back

Updated: 26 minutes ago
DEO over paid or incorrectly paid some unemployment benefits since the pandemic began. It’s not asking for the money back. We’ll try to get answers from DEO on how much is being recalled and how long people have to pay it back.

News

Golden Apple

Updated: 27 minutes ago
This week's Golden Apple Award features a teacher from Covenant Christian School.

News

Local Teens Display Work to Improve Area Parks

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Local teens were asked to come up with designs to improve area parks. Those designs will be revealed this evening.

News

Registration Decision

Updated: 27 minutes ago
A Federal Court hearing is underway. Initial numbers submitted by the state suggest 21,722 fewer people registered on the last day and during the 7-hour extension than would have been expected based on 2018 registrations. We’ll let you know what the Judge decides.

News

Catholic Charities Heading to Louisiana

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Catholic Charities has a warehouse full of supplies and will be heading to Louisiana to help storm victims.