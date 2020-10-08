Man arrested for selling the drug known as “One Comma Four”

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Cantonment man was arrested after an undercover narcotics investigation.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Steven Roth, 32, for the Sale of 1,4-Butanediol (BD).

Deputies say 1, 4-Butanediol is used to make floor strip, paint thinner, and other industrial products.

Deputies say the chemical is also used as a drug known by some users as “One Comma Four”, “Liquid Fantasy”, “One Four Bee”, “Water”, “Scoop” or “One Four B-D-O”.

According to deputies, mixing BD with other drugs or misuse has resulted in addiction and death.

Roth was also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Roth is currently in the Washington County Jail after he was arrested in Lynn Haven. He will be extradited to Walton County once he has served his time.

