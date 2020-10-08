Mosley at Niceville our Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Among the games moved up a night because of the threat of bad weather, is a game that should bring some lightning of its own Thursday night.

It’s 2-1 Mosley heading west to take on 3-0 Niceville, two teams showing why they have high expectations this fall, thus this is our High School Game of the week.

On the Mosley side of things, well the season began with a close win over Clearwater Academy, followed by a blowout win over Bay. Then last week a bit of a bump in the road, Mosley building an early 14 point lead against Wakulla, only to falter and eventually lose that game 24-21 in overtime.

Now they must prepare for a Niceville team that has beaten its three county rivals, Choctaw, Fort Walton Beach, and Crestview while averaging 53 points per.

“You know you look at the film, they’re explosive on offense.” Mosley head coach Jeremy Brown told me Wednesday. “They can run it but they can also throw it. They’re very athletic out wide. And me being an offensive line guy that’s what always jumps out to me, and they’re so good up front on the offensive line. All five of those guys, they’re physical, they play low, you can tell they’re very, very well-coached.”

That high octane Niceville offense led by senior quarterback Trey Wainwright who has really impressed so far. And you can say the same thing for Mosley’s quarterback Liam Byrd and the offense he is leading. 100 points in three games against a very good schedule. Coach Thompson says in fact, when he watches the Dolphins on tape, well he feels like it’s kind of like watching his own offense.

“Yeah we thought that they reminded us of ourselves, or maybe we look like them, however you want to put it.” Niceville head coach Grant Thompson told me Wednesday. “But practice was fun this week. You know we were kind of able to do some things that they do. And so I mean this is going to be a great challenge for our guys. This is a good team with good players, coach Brown’s doing a good job there. So again this is a big test for our team.”

Earlier this year, Coach Thompson was unsure about the success his team might have this season.

“Going into this summer, I don’t think anyone knew exactly what was going on with our team. We had no spring. We had no full organized team activities for a long time, so I guess I would be a little surprised. We went into these games not knowing how good we could be. We thought we might be okay, but we had some weaknesses. The reason for success offensively is every piece of the program. Everybody at practice, it starts with the players, not just the starters, but the guys who help them prepare, assistant coaches, and we have a lot of different ways to hurt you,” said Thompson.

As Mosley prepares, Coach Brown knows his defense will need to step up to the challenge.

“We’ve got to go out there and match that. If they’re going to go out there and play mistake-free football on offense, we’ve got to play mistake free on defense, not give up big plays, we’ve got to line up right, we’ve got to tackle. If we can do that, maybe we can slow them down. If we do, we will be the first team in four weeks to do it because they have absolutely ran it up on everybody they’ve played,” said Coach Brown.

There is good reason to expect some fireworks tomorrow night in Niceville, kickoff set for six o’clock instead of the normal 7 o’clock for high school games, we’ll be there and have the highlights for you in our late news Thursday.

