New local deaths in Thursday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Thursday.

Florida has 726,013 cases reported. There are 717,148 cases involving Florida residents and 8,865 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 15,254 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,249 cases. This includes 6,120 residents and 129 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 117 people have died from the virus and 365 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 18 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,265 cases. This includes 5,220 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 44 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 122 people have died from the virus. 309 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 16 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,045 cases. 1,846 of the cases are residents and 189 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 29 deaths from the virus and 111 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, seven people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,104 cases. 1,093 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 24 people have died in the county and 67 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 781 cases. There are 767 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been nine deaths reported and 29 hospitalizations. As of Thursday morning, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,927 cases. There are 2,892 local cases and 35 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 82 deaths and 159 people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, 10 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 636 cases, 635 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Thursday morning, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 893 cases. They are 883 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 15 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Thursday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 658 cases. There are 654 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Thursday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 520 cases of COVID-19. All 520 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 12 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:16 a.m. Thursday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 16 available adult ICU beds out of the 145 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting all four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity as of Thursday, October 8. (WJHG/WECP)

