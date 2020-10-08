New solar plant could come to Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A new program proposed by Duke Energy could bring a solar power plant to Gulf County.

Pending approval by the state Public Service Commission, Duke Energy will build 10 new solar plants around the state through 2024. A site has been identified in Gulf County near Wewahitchka as a potential construction zone for the project, and each plant is expected to produce just under 75 megawatts. Construction would be set to begin in next year, with the first plants coming online in 2022 and new plants continuing to power up through 2024.

At this point, the project has not been approved.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.