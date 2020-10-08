Advertisement

Nobel Literature prize to be awarded after years of tumult

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia.
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 17, 2015, a national library employee shows the gold Nobel Prize medal awarded to the late novelist Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Bogota, Colombia.(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize for Literature is set to be awarded Thursday after several years of controversy and scandal for the world’s pre-eminent literary accolade.

In 2018 the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners, and sparked a mass exodus of members.

After the academy revamped itself in a bid to regain the trust of the Nobel Foundation, two laureates were named last year, with the 2018 prize going to Poland’s Olga Tokarczuk and the 2019 award to Austria’s Peter Handke.

Handke’s prize caused a storm of protest: a strong supporter of the Serbs during the 1990s Balkan wars, he has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes. Several countries including Albania, Bosnia and Turkey boycotted the Nobel awards ceremony in protest, and a member of the committee that nominates candidates for the literature prize resigned.

This year the academy is likely to seek a more harmonious choice for the 10 million kronor (more than $1.1 million) prize.

Authors often mentioned as contenders include Kenya’s Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Canadian poet Anne Carson and Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami.

British bookmakers Ladbrokes have ranked Carson as the 5-1 favorite, followed by Russian novelist Lyudmila Ulitskaya, Canadian author Margaret Atwood and Guadeloupe-born writer Maryse Conde.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday’s prize for physics honored breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes, and the chemistry prize on Wednesday went to scientists behind a powerful gene-editing tool.

Still to come are prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of peace and economics.

___

Read more stories about Nobel Prizes past and present by The Associated Press at https://www.apnews.com/NobelPrizes

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Prince William, David Attenborough launch ‘Earthshot’ award

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan consists of five prizes of 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) awarded each year for the next 10 years, providing at least 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030.

National

Busy 2020 hurricane season has Louisiana bracing a 6th time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic’s unprecedented hurricane season.

News

Medical Marijuana Hearing

Updated: 6 hours ago
The fate of medical marijuana lies in the hands of the state's Supreme Court.

News

ToolBank Donating Tools

Updated: 6 hours ago
A local nonprofit is donating tools to help residents with disaster cleanup.

Latest News

News

Local non-profit donating tools to help with disaster relief

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
ToolBank will donate tools to non-profit organizations to help with disaster relief projects.

National Politics

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in the only VP debate this election cycle.

News

Bay County county manager gives Hurricane Michael recovery update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Bay County's county manager gave commissioners an update on Hurricane Michael recovery at the latest commission meeting.

National Politics

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate Wednesday night in Salt Lake City is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.

News

Voter registration could be reopened

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
If you had trouble registering to vote after the state website crashed Monday evening and didn’t take advantage of a seven hour extension granted Tuesday, there’s a 50/50 chance you may get another opportunity.