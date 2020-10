OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A 66-year-old Navarre man was killed in a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon in Okaloosa County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, he was heading west on Highway 98 in his pickup truck when, for some unknown reason, his truck crossed into the eastbound lanes, continued off of the highway, and struck a tree.

