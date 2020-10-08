Advertisement

Registration decision expected soon

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - After a two and a half hour telephone hearing Thursday morning, the question of whether Florida should extend its voter registration is in the hands of a federal judge.

The judge is weighing whether an extension will cause more harm than good in the long run.

Statistics provided by the state comparing final day registrations in 2018 against this year suggest 21,722 more people might have registered if the system hadn’t crashed.

“The state agrees with Judge Walker on the record that the state received fewer numbers that would have otherwise been expected, even after re-opening it back up again,” said senior attorney for the Advancement Project Jorge Vasquez.

Voting groups suing the state had wanted another full day of registration, with a day to get ready.

“And to make sure there is enough opportunity to at least get on the radio, provide campaign ads, things like that, to let the community know what their rights are,” said Vasquez.

Judge Mark Walker pointed out the state announced at noon Tuesday it was resuming registrations immediately, then asked why it wasn’t announced at noon and opened at 5 p.m. till midnight, the same hours it was down.

In the state’s larger counties, steady streams of voters are delivering their mail ballots. Those votes are already being counted.

Leon Supervisor Mark Earley said his office has never been this busy so far from election day.

“No. Just plain old no. This is good,” said Earley.

Earley and Okaloosa Supervisor Paul Lux both filed affidavits warning if registration were reopened would overload their already busy offices and confuse voters.

The judge is expected to rule Thursday afternoon or evening. He said he would not entertain a stay, opening the way for whomever loses to immediately file an appeal.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: moments ago
Warm and humid weather continues with better rain chances on the way

News

DEO recoups unemployment checks, Democrats propose reforms

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says it wrongly or over paid unemployment benefits to Floridians and is now attempting to recoup the money.

News

PCB Developing Land on Thomas Drive

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Proposals are being accepted to develop 4-acres on Thomas Drive near Ripley's Believe it or Not.

News

Double Red Flag Fines Increased

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Surf is rough and double red flag fines have increased.

Latest News

News

Give it Back

Updated: 27 minutes ago
DEO over paid or incorrectly paid some unemployment benefits since the pandemic began. It’s not asking for the money back. We’ll try to get answers from DEO on how much is being recalled and how long people have to pay it back.

News

Golden Apple

Updated: 28 minutes ago
This week's Golden Apple Award features a teacher from Covenant Christian School.

News

Local Teens Display Work to Improve Area Parks

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Local teens were asked to come up with designs to improve area parks. Those designs will be revealed this evening.

News

Registration Decision

Updated: 28 minutes ago
A Federal Court hearing is underway. Initial numbers submitted by the state suggest 21,722 fewer people registered on the last day and during the 7-hour extension than would have been expected based on 2018 registrations. We’ll let you know what the Judge decides.

News

Catholic Charities Heading to Louisiana

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Catholic Charities has a warehouse full of supplies and will be heading to Louisiana to help storm victims.

News

Man arrested for selling the drug known as “One Comma Four”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested Steven Roth, 32, for the Sale of 1,4-Butanediol (BD).