Swimming advisories lifted across Panama City weeks after Hurricane Sally

Health officials add, however, the advisory issued for Watson Bayou remains in place.
Bay County health officials say several swimming advisories, issued after Hurricane Sally because of raw sewage spills, have been lifted.
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The swimming advisories for Johnson Bayou, Goose Bayou, Massalina Bayou, Robinson Bayou, Lake Huntington and portions of St. Andrews Bay are lifted. Sampling of the water has resulted in satisfactory bacteriological test results following raw sewage spills due to flooding from Hurricane Sally. The City of Panama City tests show levels are now safe. The advisory for Watson Bayou remains in place.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County (DOH-Bay) advises against swimming in Watson Bayou until further notice. The City of Panama City will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Bay County Health Department. Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Swimming in the water may cause symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. Infection is possible in open cuts and wounds that come in contact with the water.

For more information, contact the DOH-Bay’s Environmental Health at 850-481-4806 or visit Bay.FloridaHealth.gov.

