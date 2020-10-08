Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a little active start on radar with a few passing light showers or drizzle under a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll be lucky to get some sun rays to peer through the clouds for sunrise this morning as we’ll only see peek-a-boo sunshine at times today.

Otherwise, it’s another warm and humid start with temperatures and dew points largely in the mid 70s. Dress comfortably for another warm day ahead as highs today return to the upper 80s for most.

That warmth and humidity will create some afternoon scattered storms once again. However, they’ll be largely for areas around and north of Hwy20 after about 2 or 3pm this afternoon, lasting into the early evening. This return to a more summery pattern is all thanks to Hurricane Delta churning up a lot of warmth and moisture out of the Gulf.

Hurricane Delta is a Cat2 storm this morning but anticipated to continue to strengthen today in the warm Central Gulf waters. We’ll likely see it return to major hurricane strength by tonight or tomorrow as it eyes the Louisiana coast heading into tomorrow afternoon. Unfortunately, this storm has a good chance of making landfall right around the same area of Cameron, Louisiana, where Laura hit just six weeks ago as a Cat4.

As Delta makes landfall tomorrow, we’ll likely fall right between some of its banding features here in the Northeastern Gulf. So we’ll keep rain chances lower tomorrow, with the exception of a small chance of a stray shower or storm.

The remnants of Delta will continue to move north through Louisiana and Mississippi Friday night and into Saturday. Southerly flow in the wake of the storm will feed a band of scattered showers and some thunderstorms into NWFL throughout the day on Saturday.

Skies should clear out overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a small chance for a stray shower in the morning. Better rain chances develop along and north of hwy20 after 2pm and into the evening. Highs today reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us warm and humid through Friday with a better chance at rain moving through on Saturday.

