Washington County Public Library in Chipley making repairs after Hurricane Sally

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Just a few weeks ago, the Washington County Library in Chipley was surrounded by water when Hurricane Sally moved through the area.

The story dumped several inches of rain across the county and caused flooding.

The library took on six to eight inches of water.

“It was very hard for us to even imagine that we could flood in such a short period of time from the rain,” said Renae Roundtree, director of Washington County Public Library.

Roundtree said they are getting a lot of support to get the library back open quickly.

“I would say that the library is not necessarily a building, it is the community, it’s the people that need us, the people that support us and everybody just enjoys it," said Roundtree.

Repairs are expected to take 60 to 90 days.

